Argentina creditor groups make new debt proposal as revamp deal sought

By Adam Jourdan and Rodrigo Campos

BUENOS AIRES/NEW YORK, May 28 (Reuters) - A major creditor committee involved in restructuring talks with Argentina's government said on Thursday it had made a new "more favorable" proposal, as the two sides seek agreement on revamping around $65 billion in bonds.

The Ad Hoc Bondholder Group said in a statement it had submitted the proposal with a second creditor group, offering Argentina over $36 billion of front-loaded cash flow relief over a nine-year period.

Argentina and its creditors are locked in a new round of talks after trading earlier proposals to restructure the debt, which the South American country says it is unable to pay without getting substantial relief.

An initial government-made offer in April was firmly rejected by creditors, while counterproposals from bondholders were knocked back as not giving the country enough breathing room as it grapples to escape a biting recession.

Argentina failed to make around $500 million of bond payments last week, marking its ninth sovereign default.

The major grains producer and its creditors have struck a more conciliatory tone in recent weeks, despite the default, raising hopes for a deal to help avoid a messy legal standoff that could drag on for years.

The Ad Hoc group, which includes names like BlackRock, AllianceBernstein and Ashmore among other, said it made the proposal with the Exchange Bondholder Group, which holds $4 billion of Argentina's so-called "exchange bond".

The group said the proposal was "supported by Argentina's largest creditor constituencies, and is on more favorable terms for Argentina than the prior proposals" made by the two groups. It did not give more details of the offer.

"The joint proposal has been specifically designed in good faith to meet the macro-fiscal objectives expressed by the Government," it added.

(Reporting by Adam Jourdan and Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Tom Brown)

