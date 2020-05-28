Argentina creditor groups make new debt proposal as deal sought

BUENOS AIRES/NEW YORK, May 28 (Reuters) - A major creditor committee involved in restructuring talks with Argentina's government said on Thursday it had made a new "more favourable" proposal as both sides seeks to reach an agreement to revamp around $65 billion in bonds.

The Ad Hoc Bondholder Group said in a statement it had submitted the proposal with a second creditor group, which it said would give Argentina over $36 billion of front-loaded cash flow relief over a nine-year period.

(Reporting by Adam Jourdan and Rodrigo Campos)

