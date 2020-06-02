Argentina creditor group says debt proposal sustainable, warns on cost of default

Adds creditor statement quote, IMF context

BUENOS AIRES, June 2 (Reuters) - A prominent group of Argentina's creditors said on Tuesday that its restructuring proposal was in line with an IMF assessment of what would be sustainable, and called for reaching a deal to help the country avoid a costly default.

The Argentina Creditor Committee, one of three bondholder groups in talks to revamp $65 billion foreign debt, said its proposal would provide $35 billion in cash flow on eligible bonds and $70 billion in overall foreign debt relief.

Argentina and its creditors have exchanged counterproposals to restructure the debt, inching toward a deal even as both sides indicated that there is a significant gap to close to reach a comprehensive accord.

The group said its proposal would require Argentina to make a "modest annual fiscal effort" of 0.2% of GDP. It gave no details of the proposal.

"Reaching an agreement on such terms would be far less costly to the Argentine economy and its people than remaining in the current state of debt default," the creditor committee which includes Greylock Capital as well as mutual funds, family offices, insurance firms and asset managers, said in a statement.

Argentina marked its ninth sovereign default after missing an interest payment extension due on May 22.

The grains producer on Monday said it would look at adding some deal-sweeteners to its previously amended offer to creditors to restructure the debt, though that there was only a "slim margin" for changing the proposal.

The country has extended until June 12 a deadline for investors to agree to a deal, with major creditor groups launching their own counter-offers to the government.

The International Monetary Fund backed Argentina's offer to creditors and warned on Monday that there was little room for improving the offer if the country is going to remain on a sustainable debt management path.

(Reporting by Cassandra Garrison; Editing by David Gregorio)

