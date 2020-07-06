Argentina country risk index falls after improved debt revamp offer

BUENOS AIRES, July 6 (Reuters) - Argentina's country risk index 11EMJ fell 72 points to 2,437 on Monday after the government unveiled an improved restructuring offer to creditors and received early positive responses as it looks to reach a deal by an Aug. 4 deadline.

The country risk index has tracked tense negotiations over recent months to revamp $65 billion in foreign debt as Argentina looks to avoid a messy legal standoff with creditors after defaulting for the ninth time in May.

