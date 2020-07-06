US Markets

Argentina country risk index falls after improved debt revamp offer

Walter Bianchi Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/RICARDO MORAES

Argentina's country risk index fell 72 points to 2,437 on Monday after the government unveiled an improved restructuring offer to creditors and received early positive responses as it looks to reach a deal by an Aug. 4 deadline.

The country risk index has tracked tense negotiations over recent months to revamp $65 billion in foreign debt as Argentina looks to avoid a messy legal standoff with creditors after defaulting for the ninth time in May.

(Reporting by Walter Bianchi; Writing by Adam Jourdan)

((adam.jourdan@thomsonreuters.com; +54 1155446882; Reuters Messaging: adam.jourdan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

