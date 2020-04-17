Argentina country risk falls after debt revamp offer, traders cite lower global risk

BUENOS AIRES, April 17 (Reuters) - Argentina's country risk spread 11EMJ fell 136 basis points to 3,851 over safe-haven U.S. Treasuries on Friday, with traders citing an improving global scenario a day after the government unveiled its sovereign bond restructuring proposal.

