Argentina country risk falls after debt revamp offer, traders cite lower global risk

BUENOS AIRES, April 17 (Reuters) - Argentina's country risk spread 11EMJ fell 136 basis points to 3,851 over safe-haven U.S. Treasuries on Friday, with traders citing an improving global scenario a day after the government unveiled its sovereign bond restructuring proposal.

