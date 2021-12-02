Argentina corn planting forecast hiked; rains boost conditions

By Maximilian Heath

BUENOS AIRES, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Argentine farmers will plant an estimated 7.3 million hectares of corn in the 2021/22 season, the Buenos Aires grains exchange said on Thursday, hiking its forecast from a previous estimate of 7.1 million hectares.

The exchange expects Argentina's 2021/22 corn crop harvest to reach a record 55 million tonnes, a forecast it left unchanged. The South American country is the world's second largest corn exporter.

The exchange said the crops including corn and soy were in good conditions, helped by recent rainfall in a large part of the agricultural area.

"Soybeans and corn are starting key stages of propagation with favorable water conditions," it said.

Argentina farmers have planted 31.1% of the expected corn area for the current season, and 46.3% of the estimated area for 2021/22 soybeans, the entity added. The soybean harvest is estimated at 44 million tonnes.

The wheat harvest is almost half complete, with production estimated at a record 20.3 million tonnes.

RAIN AND FROST

In a separate weekly climate report, the exchange said that next week rains of varying intensity would hit parched agricultural areas in the west and north, though there could also be late frosts in regions in the south.

The La Niña climate phenomenon is also active, which in Argentina usually means decreased in rainfall in key agricultural areas, though so far rainfall has been plentiful - helping boost crop production forecasts.

The Buenos Aires exchange in its monthly weather report late in November had warned about the impact of La Niña during the southern hemisphere summer, which lasts from January to March.

"At the beginning of summer 2022, the area affected by drought will reach its peak," it said in that report.

