Argentina corn exporters expect Spain to ease import rules after talks, industry body says

BUENOS AIRES/MADRID, March 9 (Reuters) - Argentina's corn exporters have held talks over selling corn to Spain, the head of the country's grains export chamber said on Wednesday, with expectations that the European country will ease imports rules amid a supply crunch due to the crisis in Ukraine.

Spain's government and the wider European Union have yet to confirm any plans to ease rules on Argentine corn imports, currently restricted. The vast majority of corn in Argentina, the world's no. 2 exporter, is genetically modified.

Gustavo Idígoras, head of the CIARA-CEC grains export and crushing chamber, said Argentina would have ample supplies of 2021/22 corn, currently being harvested, to meet any shortfall in Spain linked to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

"We already had several talks with the Ministry of Agriculture of Spain and the Spanish feed industry sector, and Spain confirmed that they're going to do it," Idígoras said, referring to an easing of restrictions on corn imports.

"The flexibility will not only be for the subject of biotechnology, but also for the subject of sanitary controls in terms of residue," he added.

Spain's and Argentina's agriculture ministries did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

