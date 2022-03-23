Argentina corn crop estimate cut to 49 mln tonnes due to dryness -Buenos Aires exchange

Adds details, comment from the report

BUENOS AIRES, March 23 (Reuters) - Argentina's Buenos Aires grains exchange cut its 2021/22 corn crop estimate to 49 million tonnes versus 51 million tonnes previously on Wednesday due to a lack of rainfall that hit the country's crops earlier in the year.

Argentina is the world's second largest exporter of corn, the top exporter of soy oil and soy meal, and a major global supplier of wheat and sunflower oil.

"As the harvest in the field progresses, yields we've seen remain below initial expectations as a result of the thermo-hydric stress during the month of January," the exchange said.

The exchange held its 2021/22 soybean estimate at 42 million tonnes and sunflower production at 3.3 million tonnes. Earlier in the year it had cut both its corn and soy crop estimates due to the drought, which also hit neighboring producer Paraguay.

(Reporting by Eliana Raszewski and Carolina Pulice; editing by Diane Craft)

((Carolina.Pulice@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.