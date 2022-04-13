Argentina consumer prices rise 6.7% in March
April 13 (Reuters) - Argentina's monthly inflation climbed 6.7% in March, the state statistics agency said on Wednesday, as the country battles with a surge in prices.
Economy Minister Martin Guzman said on Monday that inflation would exceed 6%, the fastest-growing month in consumer prices so far this year.
(Reporting by Valentine Hilaire; Editing by Leslie Adler)
((Valentine.Hilaire@thomsonreuters.com;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.