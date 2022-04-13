Argentina consumer prices rise 6.7% in March

April 13 (Reuters) - Argentina's monthly inflation climbed 6.7% in March, the state statistics agency said on Wednesday, as the country battles with a surge in prices.

Economy Minister Martin Guzman said on Monday that inflation would exceed 6%, the fastest-growing month in consumer prices so far this year.

