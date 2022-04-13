US Markets

Argentina consumer prices rise 6.7% in March

Contributor
Valentine Hilaire Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/AGUSTIN MARCARIAN

Argentina's monthly inflation climbed 6.7% in March, the state statistics agency said on Wednesday, as the country battles with a surge in prices.

April 13 (Reuters) - Argentina's monthly inflation climbed 6.7% in March, the state statistics agency said on Wednesday, as the country battles with a surge in prices.

Economy Minister Martin Guzman said on Monday that inflation would exceed 6%, the fastest-growing month in consumer prices so far this year.

(Reporting by Valentine Hilaire; Editing by Leslie Adler)

((Valentine.Hilaire@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

World Markets

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular