Argentina confirms Mexico will allow beef imports

BUENOS AIRES, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Argentina's government said Saturday that Mexican authorities have given the green light for imports of boneless beef produced in the South American country.

The announcement came after eight years of negotiations between the two countries and more than a decade since Mexico last imported these cuts from Argentina.

In a statement, Argentina's government said the Mexican agriculture sanitation authority, known locally as SENASICA, authorized 22 meatpacking plants to export bovine meat products.

It said the Argentine control system "complies with the major health and food safety standards Mexico demands" and that both authorities agreed to adjust other details on health certificates.

(Reporting by Hernan Nessi in Buenos Aires Writing by Stefanie Eschenbacher, Editing by Franklin Paul)

