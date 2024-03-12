News & Insights

US Markets

Argentina clears over $52 billion in massive bond swap

Credit: REUTERS/Cristina Sille

March 12, 2024 — 06:42 pm EDT

Written by Walter Bianchi for Reuters ->

Adds details

MEXICO CITY, March 12 (Reuters) - Argentina's government cleared some 42.6 trillion Argentine pesos ($52.5 billion) in a massive $65 billion bond swap it issued to push back debts due this year, its economy ministry said on Tuesday.

The government had opened the auction process on Monday morning, and settlement of the offers received and awarded will take place on Friday. The debt swap, representing a 77% acceptance rate, comes as the South American country battles its worst economic crisis in decades.

($1 = 811.8700 Argentine pesos)

(Reporting by Walter Bianchi; Editing by Valentine Hilaire and Josie Kao)

((sarah.morland@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US MarketsWorld Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.