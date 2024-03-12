Argentina clears over $52 billion in massive bond swap

Adds details

MEXICO CITY, March 12 (Reuters) - Argentina's government cleared some 42.6 trillion Argentine pesos ($52.5 billion) in a massive $65 billion bond swap it issued to push back debts due this year, its economy ministry said on Tuesday.

The government had opened the auction process on Monday morning, and settlement of the offers received and awarded will take place on Friday. The debt swap, representing a 77% acceptance rate, comes as the South American country battles its worst economic crisis in decades.

($1 = 811.8700 Argentine pesos)

