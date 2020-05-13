Argentina clears debris from Parana River, improving grains cargo traffic

BUENOS AIRES, May 13 (Reuters) - Grains flow improved on Argentina's Parana River after debris from a landslide slowed cargo ships over the weekend, the local ports chamber said on Wednesday, while lower-than-normal water levels continued to put downward pressure on traffic rates.

May is the peak corn and soy harvesting season in Argentina, one of the world's top exporters of both agricultural commodities. The collapse of a section of riverbank near the Rosario grain ports hub over the weekend caused concern that shipments would stall as dredgers went to work clearing the debris.

About 80% of Argentina's agricultural and agro-industrial exports are shipped from the Rosario region. While debris from the landslide had been cleared, Guillermo Wade, manager of the Chamber of Port and Maritime Activities, told Reuters that low water levels on the Parana remained a concern.

A drought in northern Argentina and central Brazil has made the river shallower than normal.

The Argentine Coast Guard said the level of the Parana at Rosario was 0.44 meters on Wednesday, well below the average of 3.68 meters for the month of May. In river level measurements, zero corresponds to a reference measurement and not to the actual depth of the riverbed.

Wade has said that the current level of the Parana forces export companies operating in Rosario such, as Cargill and Bunge, to load 10,000 fewer tons of merchandise in large-scale Panamax ships that usually leave the area with between 50,000 and 55,000 tons in their holds.

(Reporting by Maximilian Heath, writing by Hugh Bronstein; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

((hugh.bronstein@thomsonreuters.com; 5411 4318 0655; Reuters Messaging: hugh.bronstein.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.