US Markets

Argentina challenges Peruvian duties on biodiesel imports - WTO

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DENIS BALIBOUSE

Argentina has launched a complaint procedure with the World Trade Organization (WTO) challenging Peruvian duties on biodiesel imports from Argentina, according to the international trade body.

BERLIN, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Argentina has launched a complaint procedure with the World Trade Organization (WTO) challenging Peruvian duties on biodiesel imports from Argentina, according to the international trade body.

The complaint targets six anti-dumping and countervailing duty measures which Argentina claims appear to be inconsistent with Peru's obligations under WTO agreements, according to a document circulated among WTO members on Tuesday.

(Writing by Rachel More Editing by Paul Carrel)

((rachel.more@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

World Markets Commodities

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular