Argentina challenges Peruvian duties on biodiesel imports - WTO

BERLIN, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Argentina has launched a complaint procedure with the World Trade Organization (WTO) challenging Peruvian duties on biodiesel imports from Argentina, according to the international trade body.

The complaint targets six anti-dumping and countervailing duty measures which Argentina claims appear to be inconsistent with Peru's obligations under WTO agreements, according to a document circulated among WTO members on Tuesday.

(Writing by Rachel More Editing by Paul Carrel)

((rachel.more@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.