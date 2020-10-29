Argentina central bank to raise overnight reverse repo rate to 31%, source says

Adds detail on benchmark Leliq rate

BUENOS AIRES, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Argentina's central bank will raise the country's overnight reverse repo rate to 31% from previous 30%, a market source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Thursday, part of a wider rate harmonization push.

The bank will also raise the seven-day reverse repo rate to 34.5% from the previous level of 33%, the source said, while the benchmark Leliq interest rate "for now would remain unchanged".

Argentina's central bank, which holds its weekly directors meeting on Thursday,had in mid-October previously lowered the benchmark Leliq rate to 36% and raised the overnight reverse repo rate to 30%.

(Reporting by Jorge Otaola; Writing by Adam Jourdan)

