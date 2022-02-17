US Markets

Argentina central bank to raise benchmark interest rate by 200-300 basis points - source

Contributor
Jorge Otaola Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/AGUSTIN MARCARIAN

Argentina's central bank plans to raise the benchmark interest rate by 200-300 basis points amid stubbornly high inflation, a source with direct knowledge of the plans told Reuters on Thursday, which would be the second hike this year.

BUENOS AIRES, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Argentina's central bank plans to raise the benchmark interest rate by 200-300 basis points amid stubbornly high inflation, a source with direct knowledge of the plans told Reuters on Thursday, which would be the second hike this year.

The bank lifted the rate 200 basis points to 40% in January after holding it steady for over a year despite spiraling prices that the government has struggled to get in check. Inflation is running at over 50% on an annual basis, hitting savings.

(Reporting by Jorge Otaola; Writing by Adam Jourdan)

((adam.jourdan@thomsonreuters.com; +54 1155446882; Reuters Messaging: adam.jourdan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

World Markets

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular