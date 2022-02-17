Argentina central bank to raise benchmark interest rate by 200-300 basis points - source

BUENOS AIRES, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Argentina's central bank plans to raise the benchmark interest rate by 200-300 basis points amid stubbornly high inflation, a source with direct knowledge of the plans told Reuters on Thursday, which would be the second hike this year.

The bank lifted the rate 200 basis points to 40% in January after holding it steady for over a year despite spiraling prices that the government has struggled to get in check. Inflation is running at over 50% on an annual basis, hitting savings.

(Reporting by Jorge Otaola; Writing by Adam Jourdan)

