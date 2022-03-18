Argentina central bank to make interest rate decision next week - official source

By Jorge Otaola

BUENOS AIRES, March 18 (Reuters) - Argentina's central bank directors will make a decision on a potential interest rate hike next week instead of later on Friday, an official source with knowledge of the plans told Reuters, amid a battle to bring down sky-high inflation.

The bank's directors are analyzing a 150- to 200-basis-point increase from the current 42.5% level, Reuters reported on Thursday, citing a bank source with knowledge of the discussions.

"There won't be a directors meeting today. They will discuss it at next week's meeting," the official source said, acknowledging the range under discussion that could take the benchmark rate to between 44% and 44.5%, still below inflation.

The South American country is grappling with annual inflation running at over 50% and has recently clinched a deal with the International Monetary Fund that includes targets to shift toward real positive interest rates.

Center-left President Alberto Fernandez is expected to unveil a package of anti-inflationary measures on Friday in what he has called a "war" against spiraling prices.

(Reporting by Jorge Otaola; Writing by Adam Jourdan; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

