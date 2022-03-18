World Markets

Argentina central bank to make interest rate decision next week - official source

Contributor
Jorge Otaola Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/AGUSTIN MARCARIAN

Argentina's central bank directors will make a decision on a potential interest rate hike next week instead of later on Friday, an official source with knowledge of the plans told Reuters, amid a battle to bring down sky-high inflation.

By Jorge Otaola

BUENOS AIRES, March 18 (Reuters) - Argentina's central bank directors will make a decision on a potential interest rate hike next week instead of later on Friday, an official source with knowledge of the plans told Reuters, amid a battle to bring down sky-high inflation.

The bank's directors are analyzing a 150- to 200-basis-point increase from the current 42.5% level, Reuters reported on Thursday, citing a bank source with knowledge of the discussions.

"There won't be a directors meeting today. They will discuss it at next week's meeting," the official source said, acknowledging the range under discussion that could take the benchmark rate to between 44% and 44.5%, still below inflation.

The South American country is grappling with annual inflation running at over 50% and has recently clinched a deal with the International Monetary Fund that includes targets to shift toward real positive interest rates.

Center-left President Alberto Fernandez is expected to unveil a package of anti-inflationary measures on Friday in what he has called a "war" against spiraling prices.

(Reporting by Jorge Otaola; Writing by Adam Jourdan; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((adam.jourdan@thomsonreuters.com; +54 1155446882; Reuters Messaging: adam.jourdan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest World Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular