Argentina central bank to lower Leliq rate to 36%, hike repo rate to 30% -bank source

Adam Jourdan Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Argentina's central bank will lower the benchmark Leliq rate to 36% from the previous level of 37%, a bank source said on Thursday, while raising the passive repo rate 3 points to 30%, as part of a wider interest rate harmonizing push.

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

