Argentina central bank to lower Leliq rate to 36%, hike repo rate to 30% -bank source

BUENOS AIRES, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Argentina's central bank will lower the benchmark Leliq rate to 36% from the previous level of 37%, a bank source said on Thursday, while raising the passive repo rate 3 points to 30%, as part of a wider interest rate harmonizing push.

(Reporting by Adam Jourdan, writing by Cassandra Garrison, editing by Chris Reese)

