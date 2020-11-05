Argentina central bank to hold rates steady after recent adjustments, bank source says

US Markets

Argentina's central bank will hold key interest rates stable at its weekly directors meeting, a bank source told Reuters on Thursday, following a period of adjustments as part of a move to "harmonize" different rates.

The bank, which holds the weekly meeting each Thursday, will leave the benchmark Leliq rate, as well as the overnight and 7-day reverse repo rates unchanged, the person added.

Argentina's central bank, which is trying to spur savings in the local peso currency, raised its overnight reverse repo rate last week to 31% and the seven-day reverse repo rate to 34.5%. It held the Leliq benchmark rate unchanged at 36%.

