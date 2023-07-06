News & Insights

Argentina central bank to hold interest rate steady as inflation seen easing - bank sources

Credit: REUTERS/AGUSTIN MARCARIAN

July 06, 2023 — 09:14 am EDT

By Jorge Otaola

BUENOS AIRES, July 6 (Reuters) - Argentina's central bank is set to hold its benchmark interest rate steady at 97% in the near term with optimism that monthly inflation will slowly ease, two bank sources said on Thursday.

The South American nation has annual inflation running at 114%, though the monthly CPI rise slowed slightly in May to 7.8% from a peak the month before. One of the sources, a central bank adviser, said inflation in June was expected to slow further.

