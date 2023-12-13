News & Insights

US Markets

Argentina central bank to hold interest rate at 133%, impose peso peg after devaluation

Credit: REUTERS/AGUSTIN MARCARIAN

December 13, 2023 — 05:55 am EST

Written by Adam Jourdan for Reuters ->

BUENOS AIRES, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Argentina's central bank will hold the benchmark interest rate at 133%, it said in a statement posted early on Wednesday, and impose a new 'crawling peg' that steadily weakens the peso currency by 2% each month after a planned sharp devaluation.

The statement comes after the economy minister of new libertarian President Javier Milei laid out a package of economic measures on Tuesday to tackle a deep fiscal deficit, triple-digit inflation and dearth of foreign reserves.

"All monetary policy tools will be aimed at achieving monetary stability and reducing inflation," the central bank said.

(Reporting by Adam Jourdan)

((adam.jourdan@thomsonreuters.com; +54 1155446882; Reuters Messaging: adam.jourdan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US MarketsWorld Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.