Argentina central bank to hold interest rate at 133%, impose peso peg after devaluation

BUENOS AIRES, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Argentina's central bank will hold the benchmark interest rate at 133%, it said in a statement posted early on Wednesday, and impose a new 'crawling peg' that steadily weakens the peso currency by 2% each month after a planned sharp devaluation.

The statement comes after the economy minister of new libertarian President Javier Milei laid out a package of economic measures on Tuesday to tackle a deep fiscal deficit, triple-digit inflation and dearth of foreign reserves.

"All monetary policy tools will be aimed at achieving monetary stability and reducing inflation," the central bank said.

(Reporting by Adam Jourdan)

((adam.jourdan@thomsonreuters.com; +54 1155446882; Reuters Messaging: adam.jourdan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.