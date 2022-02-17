Argentina central bank to hike interest rate 200-300 basis points - source

By Jorge Otaola

BUENOS AIRES, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Argentina's central bank plans to raise the benchmark interest rate by 200-300 basis points amid stubbornly high inflation, an official source with direct knowledge of the plans told Reuters on Thursday, which would be the second hike this year.

The bank lifted the rate 200 basis points to 40% in January after holding it steady for over a year despite spiraling prices that the government has struggled to get in check. Inflation is running at over 50% on an annual basis, hitting savings.

The hike, which traders said they expect to happen in the central bank's weekly meeting later on Thursday, would take the 28-day rate to between 42%-43%, and comes amid other tightening cycles including in Peru, Chile and Brazil.

Argentina's government is currently negotiating to iron out details of an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to refinance over $40 billion in debts the grains producing country cannot pay back.

Terms of that deal, which will need eventual sign-off from Argentina's Congress and the IMF board, are expected to include plans to bring down inflation and to move towards real positive interest rates.

