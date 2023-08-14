News & Insights

Argentina central bank to hike benchmark interest rate to 118% - official source

August 14, 2023 — 09:23 am EDT

BUENOS AIRES, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Argentina's central bank will raise the benchmark interest rate to 118% from 97% previously, an official source said on Monday, in a bid to cushion the shock of a surprise primary election win by a far-right libertarian candidate that has spooked markets.

