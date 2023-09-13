Argentina central bank poll hikes 2023 inflation outlook to 169%

BUENOS AIRES, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Argentina's annual inflation rate is expected to reach 169.3% by the end of the year, a central bank poll showed on Wednesday, a sharp hike from the estimate in the same poll a month earlier following a sharp devaluation of the local peso currency.

The poll also indicated that September's monthly inflation rate is expected to hit 12% and then slow slightly to 9.1% in October. August monthly inflation, revealed on Wednesday, came in at 12.4%, the highest level since 1991.

(Reporting by Maximilian Heath; Writing by Carolina Pulice)

((Carolina.Pulice@thomsonreuters.com;))

