Argentina central bank poll hikes 2023 inflation outlook to 169%

Credit: REUTERS/AGUSTIN MARCARIAN

September 13, 2023 — 05:00 pm EDT

Written by Maximilian Heath for Reuters ->

BUENOS AIRES, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Argentina's annual inflation rate is expected to reach 169.3% by the end of the year, a central bank poll showed on Wednesday, a sharp hike from the estimate in the same poll a month earlier following a sharp devaluation of the local peso currency.

The poll also indicated that September's monthly inflation rate is expected to hit 12% and then slow slightly to 9.1% in October. August monthly inflation, revealed on Wednesday, came in at 12.4%, the highest level since 1991.

