Argentina central bank keeps interest rate on hold

BUENOS AIRES, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Argentina's central bank board voted to keep the benchmark interest rate steady on Thursday, following September inflation data, the bank said on a statement.

Reuters last week reported exclusively that Argentina's central bank was expected to hold the key rate steady at 75%, snapping a tightening cycle since the start of the year, according to two sources.

