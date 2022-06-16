Argentina central bank hikes interest rate by 300 basis points to 52%

BUENOS AIRES, June 16 (Reuters) - Argentina's central bank sharply hiked the country's benchmark interest rate on Thursday as it battles soaring inflation, lifting the rate 300 basis points to 52%, the entity said in a statement.

