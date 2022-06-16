US Markets

Argentina central bank hikes interest rate by 300 basis points to 52%

Jorge Otaola Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Mariana Nedelcu

Argentina's central bank sharply hiked the country's benchmark interest rate on Thursday as it battles soaring inflation, lifting the rate 300 basis points to 52%, the entity said in a statement.

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

