Argentina central bank hikes benchmark interest rate to 38% -spokesman

Adam Jourdan Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/AGUSTIN MARCARIAN

Argentina's central bank will raise its benchmark Leliq interest rate to 38% from the previous level of 36%, a spokesman said on Thursday, following a recent series of cuts.

The bank will also raise the overnight reverse repo rate to 32% from 31% previously and the 7-day reverse repo rate to 36.5% from 34.5% before.

