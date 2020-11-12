Argentina central bank hikes benchmark interest rate to 38% -spokesman
BUENOS AIRES, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Argentina's central bank will raise its benchmark Leliq interest rate to 38% from the previous level of 36%, a spokesman said on Thursday, following a recent series of cuts.
The bank will also raise the overnight reverse repo rate to 32% from 31% previously and the 7-day reverse repo rate to 36.5% from 34.5% before.
(Reporting by Adam Jourdan)
