World Markets

Argentina central bank cuts benchmark rate to 44% -statement

Contributor
Nicolas Misculin Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/AGUSTIN MARCARIAN

Argentina's central bank lowered its benchmark interest rate to 44% from 48% on Thursday, it said in a statement.

BUENOS AIRES, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Argentina's central bank lowered its benchmark interest rate to 44% from 48% on Thursday, it said in a statement.

The bank said it cut the rate as a result of a deceleration in inflation.

Earlier on Thursday, the official statistics agency reported that consumer prices rose 2.3% in January, marking a deceleration from a month earlier when consumer prices rose 3.7%.

(Reporting by Nicolas Misculin; Writing by Cassandra Garrison; Editing by Sandra Maler)

((Cassandra.Garrison@thomsonreuters.com; +54 11 5544 6746;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest World Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular