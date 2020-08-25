Argentina central bank chief says debt deal should help close peso gap

Adds peso open, quote

BUENOS AIRES, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Argentina's recent debt restructuring deal with creditors should help reduce the wide gap between the peso's official exchange rate and the black market rate, central bank chief Miguel Angel Pesce said on Tuesday.

Pesce, speaking at a virtual conference, called the peso's current exchange rate, which has been propped up by currency controls since last year, "competitive" and said he does not expect any more controls would be needed.

The local currency opened 0.11% weaker at 73.81 to the U.S. dollar after Pesce's comments.

"What we are waiting for is an improvement in expectations. If this improvement in expectations occurs, we would find no reason to have to establish greater restrictions on the exchange market," he explained.

Argentina's inflation rate is also expected to continue decelerating in 2021, Pesce added.

(Reporting by Eliana Raszewski; writing by Cassandra Garrison; Editing by Andrew Heavens and Paul Simao)

((Cassandra.Garrison@thomsonreuters.com; +54 11 5830 7443;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.