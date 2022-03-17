Argentina central bank analyzing 150-200 basis point rate hike - bank source

By Jorge Otaola

BUENOS AIRES, March 17 (Reuters) - Argentina's central bank is analyzing an interest rate hike of between 150-200 basis points, a bank source with direct knowledge of the discussions told Reuters on Thursday, as the country looks to bring down rocketing inflation.

The decision, which has not yet been finalized, would take the 'Leliq' rate to between 44%-44.5%, up from 42.5% currently, which is below annual inflation running at over 52%.

The source, who requested anonymity, said that the bank was waiting for Congress to approve the government's $45 billon debt deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), an agreement which includes economic targets including real positive rates.

The Senate vote on the IMF bill could come as early as Thursday evening.

"The rise should be between 150 and 200 basic points, that is what is being analyzed, but the decision has not yet been made. The agreement with the Fund must first be made law," the bank source said.

(Reporting by Jorge Otaola; Editing by Adam Jourdan)

