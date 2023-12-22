Argentina cenbank to issue dollar-denominated bond series

Adds detail

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Argentina's central bank on Friday said it would issue three series of dollar-denominated bonds, maturing in 2025, 2026 and 2027, as the country tries to shore up foreign reserves and claw its way out of an economic crisis.

"These bonds will be offered as vehicles to channel the demand for foreign currency from importers of goods and services with commercial debts," the bank said in a statement, without specifying the value of the debt offering.

The "Bonds for the Reconstruction of a Free Argentina" (BOPREAL) come as the new government of libertarian President Javier Milei seeks to help repair Argentina's ailing economy, which is experiencing sky-high inflation and rising poverty.

Argentina is also facing a massive debt load, with a $44 billion program with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Argentina on Thursday made a $900 million payment to the IMF, which it settled using another loan, a bridge instrument from regional lender CAF.

The country is attempting to shore up its foreign reserves to meet payments. In the first days of government, Milei devalued the local peso by more than 50%.

The shortest-term BOPREAL series, maturing in June 2025, will have no interest rate, the bank said, while the May 2026 and October 2027 bonds will come with interest rates of 3% and 5% respectively.

The instruments can also be purchased in pesos through a technical foreign exchange process, the bank said.

(Reporting by Sarah Morland; Editing by Kylie Madry)

