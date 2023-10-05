Argentina cenbank to hold interest rate at 118% -official source

Adds details in paragraphs 3-5

BUENOS AIRES, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Argentina's central bank is set to leave its interest rate unchanged at 118% at the directors meeting scheduled for later Thursday, an official source at the bank said.

Argentina is struggling to tamp down on triple-digit inflation as presidential elections loom just several weeks away.

The central bank held the rate at 118% last month after raising it from 97% in the aftermath of a shock primary election which saw radical libertarian Javier Milei become the favorite to win the presidency this month.

Annual inflation is running at 124%. Bonds are sliding and the peso has slumped to record lows, sitting around 840 per dollar on the popular black market - which reflects the local currency's true value while the official peso is frozen at 350 per dollar.

With less than three weeks to the Oct. 22 vote, Milei -who has pledged to shutter the central bank and dollarize the economy- leads the polls. He will stand against Economy Minister Sergio Massa and ex-security minister Patricia Bullrich.

(Reporting by Walter Bianchi; Writing by Sarah Morland)

((Kylie.Madry@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.