News & Insights

US Markets

Argentina cenbank raises interest rate to 145% as peso falters - source

Credit: REUTERS/AGUSTIN MARCARIAN

October 12, 2023 — 03:49 pm EDT

Written by Jorge Otaola for Reuters ->

Adds context in paragraphs 2-4

BUENOS AIRES, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Argentina's central bank raised the country's benchmark interest rate to 145% from 118% on Thursday, a source close to the matter told Reuters, as the South American country battles triple-digit annual inflation.

The hike follows the rapid freefall of Argentina's peso, with the currency surpassing the psychological barrier of 1,000 pesos per U.S. dollar earlier this week with less than two weeks before a crucial presidential election.

Inflation has sapped wages and savings and pushed two out of every five people in Argentina below the poverty line as the country prepares to vote in general elections scheduled for October 22

Argentina's monthly inflation rate stood at 12.7% in September, according to data from the country's statistics agency released Thursday, landing above a Reuters poll forecast of 11.5%. That brought the annual inflation rate to 138.3%.

(Reporting by Jorge Otaola; Writing by Brendan O'Boyle; Editing by Anthony Esposito)

((Brendan.OBoyle@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US MarketsWorld Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.