Argentina cenbank raises interest rate to 145% as peso falters - source

Adds context in paragraphs 2-4

BUENOS AIRES, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Argentina's central bank raised the country's benchmark interest rate to 145% from 118% on Thursday, a source close to the matter told Reuters, as the South American country battles triple-digit annual inflation.

The hike follows the rapid freefall of Argentina's peso, with the currency surpassing the psychological barrier of 1,000 pesos per U.S. dollar earlier this week with less than two weeks before a crucial presidential election.

Inflation has sapped wages and savings and pushed two out of every five people in Argentina below the poverty line as the country prepares to vote in general elections scheduled for October 22

Argentina's monthly inflation rate stood at 12.7% in September, according to data from the country's statistics agency released Thursday, landing above a Reuters poll forecast of 11.5%. That brought the annual inflation rate to 138.3%.

(Reporting by Jorge Otaola; Writing by Brendan O'Boyle; Editing by Anthony Esposito)

((Brendan.OBoyle@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.