Argentina cenbank raises interest rate floor for Leliq notes, changes monetary base goals

BUENOS AIRES, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Argentina's central bank said on Wednesday it would raise the interest rate floor for short-term Leliq notes and adjust its monetary base goals in an effort to combat rising country risk and weakness in the peso currency.

The bank said in a statement it modified its monetary base goal to 1.3 billion pesos ($24.36 billion) in September to reflect 2.5% growth. It also projected 2.5% growth in the monetary base in October.

The bank also raised the interest rate floor for Leliqs to 78% from 58% in September. The interest rate floor in October will be lowered to 68% in order to be consistent with market projections of an inflation deceleration, the bank said.

According to the Market Expectations Survey (REM) published by the central bank at the beginning of September, analysts predicted a monthly inflation rate of 5.8% in September with adeceleration to 4.3% in October.

Argentina consumer prices rose 4% in August, the first acceleration in five months. Rolling 12-month inflation is now running at 54.5%.

The central bank has been trying to stem a slide in the peso currency, which collapsed since a shock primary election in August hammered President Mauricio Macri.

"Faced with the rise in country risk, difficulties in refinancing Treasury notes and the significant depreciation of the peso, the Treasury Ministry and the central bank (BCRA)have taken measures to defend monetary and financial stability," the bank's statement said.

A spokesman for the IMF, which agreed a $57 billion line of credit with the South American nation last year, said in response to the new central bank measures that its staff will remain engaged with Argentina to address its challenging situation.

"We expect the meetings with the Argentine authorities over the coming weeks to be an opportunity for discussion," the spokesman said.

The IMF must decide whether to unlock over $5 billion in funds under the country's loan deal in a disbursement that was originally set to be made this month.

