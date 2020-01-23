Argentina cenbank holds benchmark rate unchanged at 50% after recent cuts

Argentina's central bank left its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 50% on Thursday, the bank said in a statement, after having cut it four times in under two months in a bid to jumpstart the country's stalled economy.
