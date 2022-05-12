Argentina cbank to analyze potential rate hike on Thursday - cbank source

By Jorge Otaola

BUENOS AIRES, May 12 (Reuters) - Argentina's central bank will analyze a potential interest rate hike at a directors meeting on Thursday, a source at the bank told Reuters, with the decision likely to be swayed by April's inflation figures due out later today.

"Today the board of directors meets and on the agenda is the discussion of monetary policy, taking into account the situation due to inflation and international shocks," the source said.

"Another rate hike is not ruled out, but if so, it will be known after the official price index report for April."

Argentina's annual inflation rate is running at over 55%, which has forced the central bank to hike the interest rate in recent months in a bid to tamp down prices. The benchmark rate is currently at 47%.

A central bank spokesman confirmed the regular meeting but declined to comment on a potential rate increase.

(Reporting by Jorge Otaola; Writing by Adam Jourdan)

