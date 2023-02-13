World Markets

Argentina cabinet chief steps down to lead gubernatorial campaign

February 13, 2023 — 08:32 am EST

Written by Kylie Madry for Reuters ->

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Argentina's cabinet chief Juan Manzur will step down to lead the campaign of a gubernatorial candidate in the province of Tucuman, the presidency said in a statement Monday.

Manzur will be replaced by Agustin Rossi, who will be sworn in on Wednesday, the presidency added.

(Reporting by Kylie Madry; Editing by Sarah Morland)

((Kylie.Madry@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
World MarketsUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.