Argentina cabinet chief steps down to lead gubernatorial campaign

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Argentina's cabinet chief Juan Manzur will step down to lead the campaign of a gubernatorial candidate in the province of Tucuman, the presidency said in a statement Monday.

Manzur will be replaced by Agustin Rossi, who will be sworn in on Wednesday, the presidency added.

(Reporting by Kylie Madry; Editing by Sarah Morland)

