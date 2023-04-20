Argentina c.bank to raise interest rate 300 bps to 81% - official source

BUENOS AIRES, April 20 (Reuters) - Argentina's central bank will raise the benchmark interest rate 300 basis points (bps) to 81%, an official source told Reuters on Thursday, after already sky-high inflation overshot in March to top 104% on an annual basis.

Reuters reported earlier on Thursday, citing four sources, that a potential rate hike was on the agenda for the weekly meeting of the bank's directors, who have come under pressure to hike the 'Leliq' rate to tame fast-rising prices.

(Reporting by Jorge Otaola and Walter Bianchi; Writing by Adam Jourdan)

