Argentina, Brazil, Hungary facing largest fiscal deficits in EM -IIF

LONDON, June 16 (Reuters) - Argentina, Brazil and Hungary have suffered the biggest increase in fiscal deficits in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Institute of International Finance, as the virus has depressed revenue and lifted spending sharply.

Fiscal deficits have widened in most parts of the world in recent months, with developed markets often able to comfortably finance them through large quantitative easing programmes.

But it can be trickier for emerging markets, due to lack of policy space and currency depreciation if they embark on QE, the IIF said in a research note, adding that South Africa and Brazil may need a central bank assist to fiscal policy.

Deficits were markedly wider relative to a year ago in some countries, especially in Argentina, Brazil and Hungary, it said.

Greater spending accounted for most of the widening, as tax revenue generally falls with a lag in crises.

Indonesia and Turkey showed the smallest increase in spending, it said.

In a separate note, the bank said its growth tracker for emerging markets showed a contraction of 2.9% for May, mainly driven by weaker hard data. But it added that business surveys suggested the decline in growth had bottomed out and that its forecast assumed stabilisation and partial recovery in the second half of the year.

As factories began to ramp up after the coronavirus hit, Chinese industrial output rose for a second straight month in May, although the weaker than expected gain suggested the recovery was fragile.

While emerging Asia was the only region in positive territory during the month, the reading was worse than April. Trackers for emerging Europe and Africa seemed to have bottomed out, although still in deep negative territory, the IIF said. Latin America's tracker was pushed further down.

