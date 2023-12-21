Argentina boosts 2023/24 soy planting estimate by 100,000 hectares

BUENOS AIRES, Dec 21 (Reuters) - The area planted with soy in Argentina's 2023/24 campaign is estimated at 16.7 million hectares, the government said in a monthly crops report, 100,000 hectares larger than November's forecast after recent rains aided planting efforts.

Argentina is one of the world's two main exporters of soybean oil and meal.

(Reporting by Maximillian Heath; Editing by Anthony Esposito)

