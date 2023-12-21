News & Insights

Argentina boosts 2023/24 soy planting estimate by 100,000 hectares

December 21, 2023 — 01:32 pm EST

BUENOS AIRES, Dec 21 (Reuters) - The area planted with soy in Argentina's 2023/24 campaign is estimated at 16.7 million hectares, the government said in a monthly crops report, 100,000 hectares larger than November's forecast after recent rains aided planting efforts.

Argentina is one of the world's two main exporters of soybean oil and meal.

