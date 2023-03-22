Argentina bonds tumble on public sector dollar debt shake-up

By Walter Bianchi and Jorge Otaola

BUENOS AIRES, March 22 (Reuters) - Prices of Argentina's sovereign debt slid some 3.5% by early afternoon on Wednesday, a day after government measures were revealed to push state entities to give up their local and foreign-law sovereign bonds in dollars to tamp down on exchange rate volatility.

The public-sector bond shake-up, which officials said would aim to initially swap around $4 billion in dollar bonds for peso debt, aimed to soak up local currency in the market, temper inflation and trim overseas debt held by state institutions.

"Today we begin to deepen the bond market in local law dollars, beginning with the purchase of holdings of global bonds from public entities," economic policy secretary Gabriel Rubinstein wrote on Twitter.

"The State, without using BCRA (central bank) reserves, will keep rescuing and delisting global bonds, cutting foreign debt."

With details of the plan still uncertain and expected to be laid out in more detail in a government decree, sovereign bonds dropped sharply, led by dollar debt. The peso remained at record lows against the dollar in parallel markets.

Some analysts pointed to the lack of clarity for the market, though others said the move could help calm an increasingly difficult economic environment with reserves falling, annual inflation at over 100% and rising pressure on the peso.

"The aim is to stabilize the financial situation. I see it as positive," said Juan Politi of brokerage Allaria Ledesma.

Argentina's country risk index 11EMJ, however, rose 98 basis points to 2,441 around midday on Wednesday. Some analysts speculated the measures could eventually spread to affect some $28 billion in bonds held by the public sector.

