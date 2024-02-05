News & Insights

Argentina bonds tick higher after omnibus bill clears lower house hurdle

February 05, 2024 — 09:23 am EST

NEW YORK, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Argentina's U.S. dollar-denominated bond prices rose on Monday, boosted in part by the Friday passing of an overarching economic reform bill in the country's lower house of Congress.

Argentina's lower chamber of deputies gave overall approval to libertarian President Javier Milei's sweeping "omnibus" reform bill in a vote on Friday after days of debate, paving the way for a decisive vote in the Senate.

The 2029 note 040114HX1=1M gained 0.9 cent to trade at 41 cents on the dollar while the 2041 bond 040114HV5=1M added 0.7 cent to 34 cents.

