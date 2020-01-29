World Markets

Argentina bonds rise after 'positive' meeting with IMF

Contributors
Adam Jourdan Reuters
Jorge Otaola Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MARCOS BRINDICCI

Argentine over-the-counter bonds rose an average 1.5% on Wednesday morning after the country's economy minister Martin Guzman held a 'positive' meeting with key creditor the International Monetary Fund in New York on Tuesday. [nL1N29X14P]

BUENOS AIRES, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Argentine over-the-counter bonds RPLATC rose an average 1.5% on Wednesday morning after the country's economy minister Martin Guzman held a 'positive' meeting with key creditor the International Monetary Fund in New York on Tuesday.

An IMF technical team will travel to Buenos Aires next month, an important step in debt negotiations, while Guzman is expected to meet IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva on the sidelines of a seminar organized by the Vatican on Feb. 5.

(Reporting by Adam Jourdan and Jorge Otaola)

((adam.jourdan@thomsonreuters.com; +54 1155446882; Reuters Messaging: adam.jourdan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest World Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular