Argentina bonds rise after 'positive' meeting with IMF

BUENOS AIRES, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Argentine over-the-counter bonds RPLATC rose an average 1.5% on Wednesday morning after the country's economy minister Martin Guzman held a 'positive' meeting with key creditor the International Monetary Fund in New York on Tuesday.

An IMF technical team will travel to Buenos Aires next month, an important step in debt negotiations, while Guzman is expected to meet IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva on the sidelines of a seminar organized by the Vatican on Feb. 5.

(Reporting by Adam Jourdan and Jorge Otaola)

