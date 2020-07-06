US Markets

Argentina bonds jump over 3% after improved debt revamp offer

Credit: REUTERS/RICARDO MORAES

BUENOS AIRES, July 6 (Reuters) - Argentina's over-the-counter bonds jumped an average 3.1% on Monday after the government unveiled an improved restructuring offer to creditors and received early positive responses as it looks to reach a deal by an Aug. 4 deadline.

The country risk index 11EMJ also fell 76 basis points to 2,433.

Argentine bonds have over recent months tracked tense negotiations to revamp $65 billion in foreign debt as the South American nation looks to avoid a messy legal standoff with creditors after defaulting for the ninth time in May.

