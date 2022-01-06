Argentina bonds fall on split between government and IMF

By Jorge Otaola

BUENOS AIRES, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Argentina's sovereign bonds fell on Thursday after its economy minister said it would be difficult to reach agreement with the International Monetary Fund on refinancing the nation's $45 billion debt due to differences over its deficit.

The South American government and the multilateral organization are struggling to reach an agreement, Martín Guzmán told provincial governors on Wednesday, at the closing of the domestic financial market.

U.S. dollar-denominated Argentine bonds fell about 1 cent across the curve, with all issues trading between 30 cents and 36 cents on the dollar and yielding from 16.7% to 23.7%.

Analysts pointed to several reasons for the drop.

"Argentina does not agree with the IMF about the path to reducing its budget deficit. The government doesn't plan to reach fiscal balance until 2027," said professor and economist Santiago Bulat.

"In view of the important differences that remain to be bridged with the organization, and the search for internal political support to reinforce this position, the chances are growing of not reaching an agreement on a comprehensive economic plan in time given the large maturities," added economist Gustavo Ber.

Argentina faces $4 billion in debt payments to the IMF in the first quarter and $19 billion for the whole year, with a similar figure due in 2023, apart from planned repayments with private creditors and before the Paris Club.

A spokeswoman for Argentine President Alberto Fernandez said the IMF was calling for an adjustment policy that "compromises the Argentine people."

"We hope that it can be resolved as soon as possible," said spokeswoman Gabriela Cerruti. "Argentina is not going to default ."

Argentina recorded a primary deficit of 6.5% of GDP in 2020 due to a sharp increase in spending during the COVID-19 pandemic, and plans to lower it to 3.3% this year, after the economy began a process of recovery with growth of around 10% in 2021.

Banco central de Argentina sube tasa referencial a 40% y rediseña instrumentos financierosID:nL1N2TM1WU

Argentina, FMI no llegan a acuerdo sobre forma de reducir déficit fiscal: ministro EconomíaID:nL1N2TL2HT

Argentina se acerca a 100.000 casos diarios de COVID-19 tras marcar nuevo récord de infeccionesID:nL1N2TL21L

Banco central argentino mantiene tasa de referencia en 38% anual: operadoresID:nL1N2TM1PW

Producción industrial de Argentina sube 10,1% en noviembre: INDECID:nL1N2TM0V4

(Report by Jorge Otaola; Additional reporting by Hernán Nessi and Rodrigo Campos; Edited by Eliana Raszewski and David Gregorio)

((jorge.otaola@tr.com mailto: jorge.otaola@thomsonreuters.com+54 11 5544 6745 Reuters Messaging: rm: //jorge.otaola.reuters.com@reuters.net Twitter: @ReutersLatam Facebook.com/ReutersLatam/ Web: https : //reuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.