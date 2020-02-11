Argentina bonds fall after local debt auction declared void

By Paul Kilby

NEW YORK, Feb 11 (IFR) - Argentine government's second attempt to attend to upcoming local debt maturities ended in failure late yesterday after a reopening of three local bonds was declared void.

The sovereign's dollar bonds were coming under pressure on Tuesday following the news with the 5.875% 2028 trading at a dollar price of 47.00, down from 47.875 at Monday's close, according to MarketAxess data.

The government had hoped to raise sufficient funding to pay down a US$1.6bn maturity on dual-currency bond due on Thursday, a good chunk of which is held by foreign investors. But participation appeared to fall short.

"We don't know the amount of offers they received, but it was probably a small amount for the Treasury to take that decision," wrote analysts at capital markets firm Balanz.

The country faces some Ps500bn (US$8.18bn) of principal and coupon payments on local debt between February and April, or around 30% of its monetary base, according to Balanz.

"The options going forward are either a forced swap or print and pay," wrote analysts at Balanz.

Foreign investors hold about 20% of those assets, further complicating the situation as the government prepares to negotiate a debt restructuring with external bond holders.

"The economic team has to resolve the domestic debt problem as they will need to tap that market for funding," said Siobhan Morden, head of fixed-income strategy at Amherst Pierpont.

An earlier attempt to swap the dual currency 2020 for other securities also failed to garner sufficient participation.

(Reporting By Paul Kilby; Editing by David Bell)

((paulj.kilby@thomsonreuters.com; 646 223 4733; Reuters Messaging: paulj.kilby.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.