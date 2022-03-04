Argentina bonds drop after IMF staff-level agreement struck

BUENOS AIRES, March 4 (Reuters) - Argentine sovereign bonds fell an average 1.5% on Friday despite the government striking a $45 billion staff-level agreement with the International Monetary Fund, a painful reminder that investors remain wary of the country's economic outlook.

The government and IMF had announced the agreement on Thursday for a 30-month extended fund facility, including a program to tame high inflation, reduce money printing to finance the fiscal deficit, and deliver positive real interest rates.

That deal, which needs approval from Congress and the IMF board, has already come under fire from some opposition lawmakers and even some hard-left members of the ruling Peronist coalition.

(Reporting by Jorge Otaola and Walter Bianchi; Writing by Adam Jourdan)

