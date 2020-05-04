Argentina bondholders push back ahead of restructuring deadline

By Paul Kilby

NEW YORK, May 4 (IFR) - As the clock counts down to the May 8 deadline to join Argentina's proposal to restructure over US$65bn of debt, bondholders are pulling out all the stops to get the country to the negotiating table and change terms they roundly reject.

With just five days left for the exchange offer to expire both sides are in full public relations mode.

However, hopes are quickly fading that the two sides will ever be able to meet in the middle.

"We don’t expect them to blink and sweeten (the deal)," said one bondholder. "They will have to go into default and then we will see how we handle it."

The government has yet to miss a payment on its foreign law bonds, but with Argentina already using the grace period on some securities another hard default seems all but inevitable should a restructuring deal fail to take shape in coming days.

That scenario seems increasingly likely after three creditor groups representing big name investors such as BlackRock reiterated Monday their rejection of a deal involving a three year grace period and 62% haircut in interest payments.

This comes a day after Economy Minister Martin Guzman wrote in the Financial Times that the country "cannot afford to pay more" than what it has offered.

"We are, in short, not asking our creditors to lose — but to make less," wrote Guzman.

Bondholders say they are willing to give Argentina short-term cash flow relief to attend to its economic crisis, worsened by the recent Covid-19 pandemic.

But they reject what they call a take-it-or-leave-it offer that fails to account for the country's payment capacity over the longer term.

"No one is arguing that Argentina hasn't taken a major hit to its economy, but Guzman is too defeatist in his outlook," said a second investor.

Investors complain that Argentina has failed to take into account any turnaround in the economy and left investors out of any such upside.

"If the restructuring helps the recovery, bondholders should be able to share in the upside," a representative of holders of bonds exchanged during the country's last restructurings in 2005 and 2010, said on Webinar Monday.

Instead of taking the form of GDP warrants, which got mixed reviews during the last restructuring, Argentina could offer a coupon boost or an acceleration of amortizations the event of an economic turnaround, he said.

The group, like other creditors, disagree with the government's economic assumptions, its views on debt payment capacity and its sustainability analysis, which they say has yet be approved by the International Monetary Fund.

Argentina's government said Monday that its debt sustainability analysis is "aligned" with the IMF's and that it is willing to listen to proposals within those "constraints."

Argentina bonds were moving lower as the two sides remained at logger heads on Monday. By early afternoon, the 5.875% 2028 was down almost a point at 24.23 and the 6.875% 2048 about 40 cents lower at 26.61, according to MarketAxess data.

