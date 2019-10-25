Argentina bondholders get ready

By Paul Kilby

NEW YORK, Oct 25 (IFR) - Holders of Argentina bonds are organising ahead of what is expected to be a first-round victory for Peronist candidate Alberto Fernandez in Sunday's election as creditors prepare for a looming debt restructuring.

"Keep an eye on the formation of a creditor committee [next week]," said a source with knowledge of the situation. "Creditors have seen this coming and realised that all sides have to work together."

A debt restructuring has been on the cards ever since the current government laid out plans to postpone payments on short-term Treasury bills after a sharp market sell-off in August when a primary election showed President Mauricio Macri dramatically trailing his Peronist opponent.

Fernandez has remained reticent about just how he will deal with creditors post-election as he is focusing on winning support among an electorate that has rejected Macri's policies.

And investors will be keeping a close eye on whom Fernandez picks to run his finance team, whether that team puts forward a credible plan to fix an economy in a deep recession and what that means in terms of debt relief.

"The important thing is the speed at which they will tackle these issues," said Shamaila Khan, director of emerging market strategies at AllianceBernstein. "They don't have the luxury of time."

The country is already struggling to make payments on its debt and, according to Bank of America, it faces some US$40bn in financing needs next year if the International Monetary Fund fails to disburse from its lending programme, which it did in September.

Fitch is now projecting that the federal government debt-to-GDP ratio will hit 94%, making the country's debt burden, including provinces, the highest among all the EM countries Fitch rates.

Indeed, it is not only the sovereign that is expected to restructure. Several provinces are likely to follow suit.

These include the Province of Buenos Aires, whose governorship is expected to be won by Axel Kicillof, the former economy minister known for his heated battles with holdout investors during the prior administration of former president Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner, now Fernandez's running mate.

"The Province of Buenos Aires will probably follow the path of the national government," said Graham Stock, head of EM sovereign research at BlueBay Asset Management.

"Most likely they will be closely aligned politically and they have maturities falling due in comparable time frames."

With no access to the capital markets and dwindling reserves - US$10bn and falling - whoever wins the presidential election on Sunday will be under pressure to resolve the situation quickly.

The IMF, which already has some US$44bn in loans outstanding to Argentina, is expected to be a tough negotiator and unlike bondholders will not accept any haircuts on its debt.

"The IMF will say I will play ball only if I know the debt is sustainable," said an investor. "And it will require creditors to take a haircut. But what is the magnitude of those haircuts? No one knows."

FEELING THE PAIN

With a new government likely to find necessary fiscal adjustments politically unpalatable, holders of both local and foreign law debt could feel the brunt of the pain, say analysts.

"The debt repayment capacity ... depends upon generating fiscal savings," wrote Siobhan Morden, head of Latin America fixed-income strategy at Amherst Pierpont Securities.

"This is politically difficult for a reform/recession fatigued population that supports the populist alternative."

Fitch suggested in a report that a deal that offered minimal debt relief to the sovereign could ultimately backfire.

"Such a deal, if passed, would come with a high risk of renewed debt distress in the future in the absence of an unforeseen positive economic shock," the rating agency said.

Yet while creditors are hoping they can get to the negotiating table sooner rather than later, politics may extend the time line for talks.

Investors are closely watching how the election for the mayor of the country's capital, Buenos Aires, plays out, as Macri's Horacio Rodriguez Larreta seeks re-election against rival Matias Lammens.

"If [the Buenos Aires election] goes to a second round [but the national election doesn't] that means a stand-off for another month and that is a dangerous situation as Fernandez can't be more moderate if his candidate is still running for the mayorship of Buenos Aires," said Stock.

(This story will appear in the October 26 issue of IFR Magazine.)

