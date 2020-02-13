Argentina bond prices fall, risk spreads widen after restructuring warning

By Hugh Bronstein and Walter Bianchi

BUENOS AIRES, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Argentine bonds took a beating on Thursday after the economy minister warned that a "deep debt restructuring" was on the way, and promised to take a tough stance with creditors in negotiations.

Over the counter bond prices RPLATC fell an average 2% at the open while Argentina's risk spread 11EMJ shot out 118 basis points to 2,068 over safe-haven U.S. treasury paper.

Economy Minister Martin Guzman told Congress late on Wednesday that Argentina's debt load was unsustainable and warned that the restructuring would likely be "frustrating" for bondholders.

"But we will not allow foreign funds to set the tone for macroeconomic policy," Guzman added.

The only country with a higher perceived risk of default than Argentina is Venezuela, according to JP Morgan's Emerging Markets Bond Index Plus. Venezuela's spread was an eye-watering 12,990 basis points over treasuries on Thursday while the index as a whole stood at a spread of 307 basis points.

Argentina's biggest creditor, the International Monetary Fund, has meanwhile sent a team of economists to Buenos Aires this week to work out a plan for the government to repay the $44 billion it owes to the multilateral lender. The deal will set the stage for later restructuring talks with bondholders.

"This will be a complex negotiation, but I believe the Argentines understand there is a limit to how much pain they can impose on the bondholders," said Alberto Bernal, chief emerging markets strategist at XP Investments in New York.

The government says it needs to push out the maturities of a about $100 billion in bonds and loans in order to give breathing room to an economy asphyxiated by recession and high inflation.

On Tuesday, the government ruffled the market when it unilaterally postponed a $1.47 billion principal payment on its AF20 bond from Thursday until Sept. 30.

"The AF20 was very poorly handled, but I still believe that there is some merit in deciding not to print money to pay for that amortization," Bernal said. "It shows that the government understands the clear causality that exists between printing pesos and further deterioration of inflation expectations."

Latin America's No. 3 economy is expected by private analysts to shrink 1.5% in 2020, with inflation seen easing to 41.7% from over 50% currently.

(Reporting by Hugh Bronstein and Walter Bianchi; additional reporting by Hernan Nessi; editing by Bernadette Baum and Grant McCool)

