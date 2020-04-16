Argentina bond holders brace for tough restructuring proposal

By Paul Kilby

NEW YORK, April 16 (IFR) - Investors are bracing for an aggressive restructuring offer from Argentina on close to US$70bn of bonds - a proposal that is expected to come as soon as Thursday.

Local papers are reporting that the government's offer will include a moratorium on coupon payments for four years.

Starting in 2024 it will pay 1% interest and increase that by 0.5% each year until it reaches a maximum amount of 4.5% in 2031, while amortizations will begin in 2025.

Local newspaper Ambito is also reporting that the government is not expected to make foreign law global bond payments due on April 22 to take advantage of the grace period to negotiate with creditors.

"The NPV losses would set a new historic low for Latin American sovereign recovery value near 30," Siobhan Morden, head of Latin America fixed-income strategy at Amherst Pierpont, wrote in a report this morning.

"That’s impressive considering it’s a region of serial defaulters."

The coupon structure in the proposal would destroy value for any holders of longer-term bonds who would need to be compensated more for the lower probability of amortization payments down the road, she said.

Argentina topped up its SEC shelf on Wednesday to issue up to US$51.65bn equivalent in debt securities amid expectations that it would announce a restructuring proposal soon.

